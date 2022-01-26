-$0.52 EPS Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. UBS Group AG raised its position in PolyPid by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in PolyPid by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

PYPD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 131,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,105. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.43. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

