$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. WestRock reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

WRK stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,629. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

