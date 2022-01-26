-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 230.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. 907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $680.36 million, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.97. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.