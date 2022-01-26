$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.81. Air Lease reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Air Lease by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

AL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $40.09. 82,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,245. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

