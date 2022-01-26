$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Worthington Industries posted sales of $759.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

WOR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 299,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,761. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

