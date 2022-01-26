$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

NYSE:WELL traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after buying an additional 376,865 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after buying an additional 486,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after buying an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.