$1.58 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $196.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.65. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

