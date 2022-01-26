$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.58. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 455,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,033. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

