$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 657,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.