$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 657,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

