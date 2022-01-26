1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.25

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 4714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

