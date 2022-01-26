11,609 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth $147,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

