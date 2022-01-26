129,347 Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

