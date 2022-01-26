$184.11 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report sales of $184.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.30 million and the highest is $188.60 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $73.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $624.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $629.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.22 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. 187,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $194.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.