$197.51 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post sales of $197.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guidewire Software.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.
Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.09. 13,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,465. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
