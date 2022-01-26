$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.05. 2,576,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

