$200.09 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce sales of $200.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.17 million and the lowest is $196.71 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $179.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $764.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $761.51 million to $766.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $791.84 million, with estimates ranging from $767.74 million to $808.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

HIW traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 949,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

