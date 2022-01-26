20,687 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,554,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 234.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

