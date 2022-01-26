236,945 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 236,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,000. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.9% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 421,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 121,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

