23,849 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Lincoln National makes up 1.9% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after buying an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.11. 12,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

