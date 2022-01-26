2,467 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

Shares of CB opened at $193.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.27. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

