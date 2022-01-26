$279.63 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report sales of $279.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $283.10 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $294.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 87.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,512,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

