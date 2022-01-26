$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $3.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. Netflix posted earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $14.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.19 to $18.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.39.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.99. 564,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,789,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $587.59 and its 200-day moving average is $587.94. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

