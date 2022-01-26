$38.71 Million in Sales Expected for Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) will announce $38.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.84 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $141.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXFY. Citigroup began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 266,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,266. Expensify has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expensify stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

