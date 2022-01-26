3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.34. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $168.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.79.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

