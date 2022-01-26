$460.23 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $460.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.50 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $451.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $47.33. 310,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,364. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

