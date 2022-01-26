465 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,998,000 after purchasing an additional 217,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,314,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after purchasing an additional 91,381 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

