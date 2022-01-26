5,006 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,603,000 after acquiring an additional 859,480 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,083,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58.

