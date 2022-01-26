5,100 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $363,926. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STOK opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.16. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $69.52.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

