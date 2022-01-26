58,174 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,584,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,906 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

