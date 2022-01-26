$6.88 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report sales of $6.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.91 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.24 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

PYPL stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,955,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633,807. The company has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12 month low of $152.08 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.32 and its 200-day moving average is $239.22.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,213,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

