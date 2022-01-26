$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce $650,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,456. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,207 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,242 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.