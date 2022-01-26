$74.78 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $74.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.87 million and the lowest is $74.70 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $82.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $302.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $302.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $295.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 304,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 73,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 98,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,169. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

