7,663 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,648,000 after acquiring an additional 866,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 431.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after buying an additional 361,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

