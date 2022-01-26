8,500 Shares in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Waldencast Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WALD. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $995,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,239,000. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,950,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $995,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WALD opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

