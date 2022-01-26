8,827 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NCR by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,759,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NCR by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NCR stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

