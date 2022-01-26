9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,037,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

