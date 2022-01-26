94 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $574.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $712.92 and a 200 day moving average of $739.73. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

