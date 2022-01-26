$97.03 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report $97.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $58.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $381.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $386.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $436.47 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $457.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.35. 93,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.