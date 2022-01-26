A. O. Smith (AOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AOS opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

