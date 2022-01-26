ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Position Increased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.