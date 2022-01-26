ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Position Increased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABB stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.11.
About ABB
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
