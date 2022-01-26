AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.87. 105,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,813. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 134.29%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

