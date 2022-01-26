AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.94. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 6,784 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 202,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

