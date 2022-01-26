Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135,140 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.63% of Abiomed worth $241,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after acquiring an additional 120,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD stock opened at $296.84 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.10 and a 200-day moving average of $336.46.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.20.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.