Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Get Absci alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. Absci has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absci (ABSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.