Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading 28.6% Higher

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s share price shot up 28.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 224,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 175,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$53.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

