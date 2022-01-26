Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $374.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

