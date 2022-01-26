ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.20. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 61,209 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 77.69%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ADDvantage Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.