Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,078 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 127,604 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $372,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,362 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $9.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $588.81 and its 200 day moving average is $615.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.