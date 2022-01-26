Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.38

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.38 and last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 262991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

Several research firms recently commented on AEIS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 375,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 358,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

