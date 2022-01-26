Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,663 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

